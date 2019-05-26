Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for NURA HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NURA (Duben) HART

Notice Condolences Flowers

NURA (Duben) HART Notice
HART
NURA (nee Duben)
May 24, 2019, of Haverford, PA; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Linda Hart Scatton (Ernest) and Julie Hart Tschan; cherished grand-mother of Jesse Scatton, Ted Tschan (Lori) and Rachel Pantoja (Matthew); adored great-grandmother of Samantha, Maxwell, Henry, Adam, Will and Olive. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 12:00 P.M., Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.
www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now