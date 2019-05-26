|
|
HART
NURA (nee Duben)
May 24, 2019, of Haverford, PA; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Linda Hart Scatton (Ernest) and Julie Hart Tschan; cherished grand-mother of Jesse Scatton, Ted Tschan (Lori) and Rachel Pantoja (Matthew); adored great-grandmother of Samantha, Maxwell, Henry, Adam, Will and Olive. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 12:00 P.M., Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019