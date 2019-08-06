|
|
ALTUS
ARLENE (nee Concors)
on August 3, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel Altus; Mother of Richard (Beth) Altus and Stuart Altus; Sister of Earl (Elaine) Concors; Grandmother of Ryan and Haley. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Int. Mt. Jacob Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Beth and Richard Altus. Hadassah-Brandeis Institute, 515 South St., Waltham, MA 02453.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019