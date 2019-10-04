|
|
MAZZOCCONE
OLGA (nee Pietropiccolo)
October 1, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Tommaso. Devoted Mother of Aldo Mazzoccone and Giacinta Mazzoccone-Vosika. Loving Nonna of Nicole and Brandon Vosika. Relatives and friends are invited her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. and TUESDAY MORNING 9 A.M. at The Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019