Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA MAZZOCCONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA (Pietropiccolo) MAZZOCCONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLGA (Pietropiccolo) MAZZOCCONE Notice
MAZZOCCONE
OLGA (nee Pietropiccolo)


October 1, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Tommaso. Devoted Mother of Aldo Mazzoccone and Giacinta Mazzoccone-Vosika. Loving Nonna of Nicole and Brandon Vosika. Relatives and friends are invited her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. and TUESDAY MORNING 9 A.M. at The Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLGA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now