STEINHULBER
OLGA
Age ninety-eight, formerly of Philadelphia died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved aunt of Beth Applegate, David Schweitzer, Robert Schweitzer, Dawn Schweitzer, and Sherri Schweitzer. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her Funeral Service will be at 11 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA. Condolences and memories may be left at
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019