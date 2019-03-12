WALLACE

OLGA (nee Labb)

Was born in Hazelton PA, on October 1, 1924, and passed peacefully in her sleep while at her home on March 9, 2019.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert E Wallace Jr. and her son, Robert E Wallace III. She is survived by her children, Judith Anne Orr (Ronald), Laurie Jess Wallace-Lanham (Kerry), Beth Jeanne Leahy (Robert), William George Scot (Eileen) and Wendy Christine Wallace (Kevin Burns) as well as grandchildren, Beth Janae Welsh (Orr), Kristen Lanham Hostetter (Lanham), David Matthew Lanham, Ryan Michael Orr, Julia Rae Wallace, Zachary Scot Wallace and James Robert Leahy. She is also survived by 2 great-grand-daughters, Emma Bryn Welsh and Meena Lanham Hostetter.

The Olga - She was a woman of great energy and interests. Smart. Determined. Energetic. And most definitely one of a kind. She worked full time helping run Labb Machine up through her late 80s - at one point being awarded a 'Woman Owned Small Business' award after her father and brothers passed- and raised 6 children, in a time when most women did not work. She cared for her parents in her home, and still had a host of ongoing interests- a student of Russian poetry, a voracious reader and avid book club member - including a stint as President of Great Books- a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, a gardener, a canner, a maker of jams and jellies, a baker, an apt seam-stress who could make a slip cover and dress despite the instructions on a pattern, a world traveler, a hostess of innumerable lively dinner parties - including the famous 'Ground Hog Day' dinners, a fan of plays and museums, a natural debater on all issues- including the failures of the Supreme Court, and of several of our Presidents- and a person who cared deeply about the future of the planet, its water supply, the plight of Native American children, education and more. She exercised her duty to vote with a vigor. Even into her nineties she was involved with Silver Sneakers, volunteered with political call centers and tried her hand at watercolor painting. She was driven by curiosity, duty and her sense of what was right- even if her sense was certainly Olga styled. And this very special 'Olga way' of doing things included her decision to buy 'the Big House'. Already owning the 'Little House' and under contract to buy another, when she realized the Big House was for sale there was no stopping her. She signed the sales agreement - while her husband was out of town- and then told him they'd bought it. She loved and lived in that house for almost 60 years.

In addition Olga was also a woman who wanted to help... She was passionate about a variety charities, including the s, numerous Native American organizations , , PBS, Police support, Habitat for Humanity…in short, if someone was in need she felt like she should help -and did so. With this in mind in lieu of flowers any contributions made in her name to either the First Nations Development Institute

(Firstnations.org) or

s Project

(Woundedwarrierproject.org) would be so very much appreciated.

She has left her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren sad at her loss, but strong, determined and proud to be a part of her legacy.

Friends are welcome to join the family for Visitation Friday March 15, 2019, from 7 to 9 P.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. and/or Saturday morning starting at 9 to 9:45 A.M. Funeral Service 10 A.M. Interment Private.

215-637-1414

