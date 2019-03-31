Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
9th and Watkins Sts.
View Map
On March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dora L. (nee Rosetti). Devoted father of Joyce (Vincent) Porretti, Robert (Lenaire) and the late "Johnnie Bird". Loving grandfather of Patricia (Jerry) Sacco, Phyllis (Jason) Valentino, Dora Loretta, Robert Nicholas Jr. (Jennifer) and the late Anthony Maniaci. Also survived by 5 great-grand-children, 2 brothers, 4 Sisters and loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 5 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 4899 Belfort Road, Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Published on Philly.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
