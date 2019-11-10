|
|
FITZGERALD
OTIS
87, of Bradenton, passed away November 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he moved to Bradenton in 1998 from Sea Isle, NJ. He was a Veteran of the US Army, he attended Pierce Business School, he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in NJ, formerly attended St. Bernard Catholic Church and recently attended Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He is predeceased by his brothers, Vincent, Bernard and Gerald and his sister, Mary Alice Felt. He is survived by his wife, Madeline; daughters, Lisa Marie Strano and Christina Ann Parker; son, Joseph Fitzgerald; brother, Edmund Fitzgerald; sisters, Anne Muldowney and Cass Quinn and 6 grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be 9:30 A.M., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Breathing Room Foundation, 600 West Avenue, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
BROWN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 43rd STREET CHAPEL is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made to
www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019