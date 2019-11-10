Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
OTIS FITZGERALD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for OTIS FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OTIS FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OTIS FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD
OTIS


87, of Bradenton, passed away November 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he moved to Bradenton in 1998 from Sea Isle, NJ. He was a Veteran of the US Army, he attended Pierce Business School, he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in NJ, formerly attended St. Bernard Catholic Church and recently attended Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He is predeceased by his brothers, Vincent, Bernard and Gerald and his sister, Mary Alice Felt. He is survived by his wife, Madeline; daughters, Lisa Marie Strano and Christina Ann Parker; son, Joseph Fitzgerald; brother, Edmund Fitzgerald; sisters, Anne Muldowney and Cass Quinn and 6 grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be 9:30 A.M., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Breathing Room Foundation, 600 West Avenue, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
BROWN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 43rd STREET CHAPEL is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made to
www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -