On Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Lucy M.(nee Valecce). Loving Dad of Owen Jr. (Mary), Patricia Rucci (Albert), Kathleen Delaney (Thomas Denicolo), Theresa Casey (the late Christopher), Vincent (Jenny), Lisa Argentina (Gregg). Pop of 15. Owen was a graduate of Nativity BVM School in 1946 and a graduate of North Catholic High School in 1950. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday Evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Marissa's Mission: No One Fights Alone, 803 Yardley Commons, Yardley, PA 19067 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019
