BUCCELLI
PALMA B. "Pam"
Of Center City. Phila., passed away on Sept. 29. 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Teresa (nee Marino) Buccelli. Sister of Elaine (Tom) Ford. Devoted Auntie Pam to Jennifer (JIm) Bailey, Melanie (Matt) Carroll. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Saturday, Oct. 5th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 21 S. 13th Street, Phila, PA 19107 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contri-butions be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jackson-ville FL 32256.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019