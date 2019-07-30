|
TROPEA
PALMA (nee Pucillo)
July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Tropea. Devoted mother of Joann (Albert), Janice (Joseph), Rosemary (Frank), David (Diane), Dr. Joseph (Kristin) and predeceased by her first child Anthony and grandson Anthony III. Loving grand-mother of Nicole (Christopher), Gary (Tina), Brittney, Gabriella, Nadia, Frankie, Isabelle, Antonio, Nicholas, Joseph, and Lena Marie. Loving great-grand-mother of Ava and Giovanni. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Pucillo. Loving sister of Louis (Marcella) and Phyllis and the late Joseph and Nicholas. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 7 - 9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. and THURSDAY 9 A.M. at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Monica's Church, 2422 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19145 or Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232.
Expressions of Sympathy
