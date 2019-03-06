SMITH

PAMELA L.

Of Media, formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully on February 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Smith; beloved sister of Carol, Joseph (Lynn) and the late Charles, Jr.; loving aunt of Laura (Joseph), Ryan (Kimberly), and Jennifer (Evan); dear great-aunt of Rinna, Charlie, Emily, Olivia, Rose and Nora; loving godmother of Kim. She is also survived by many friends, old and new, for whom she cared deeply.

Pam was a Penn State Alum and retired from Verizon as a Computer Systems Analyst. Her Christ Church family was very important to her and she was an active member; she also enjoyed reading, word puzzles, following the Phillies and was a houseplant whisperer! Most of all, she loved vacations with her family in Ocean City, NJ. Pam was kind and generous, with a quiet sense of humor - happy memories abound.

Friends and family are invited to her Memorial Service at 11 A.M., Saturday, March 16, at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 S. Orange Street, Media PA, with Visitation at the Church from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the above Church or a hospice organ-ization will be appreciated.



Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary