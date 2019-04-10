Home

Age 84, passed away on April 5, 2019. Dear son of the late Pasquale and Madelena (nee Giranda); beloved brother of Gloria (Joseph) Volpe Jr.; loving uncle of Kristina (Frank Pearson) Volpe Focht, Joseph (Cindy J.) Volpe III, and the late Karen Volpe; loving great-uncle of Tyler and Amanda Focht, Devon and Loren Volpe.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday morning, from 10 to 11 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M., St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside PA 19038. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
