PASQUALE "PAT" DIENI

October 28, 2019. Lifelong and beloved companion for over 60 years to the late Florence Rozycki; stepfather of Lorraine (Steven) Gingo, who was his devoted and tireless caregiver. Treasured Poppy to Ryan; dear son of the late Alfonso and Angelina Dieni; loving brother of Rose (the late Armand) Ventura, Lucy (Louis) Belcastro and the late Joseph (Maria), John, and Mary (John) Falcone; brother-in-law of Michelina Dieni; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Proud veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and valued manager at Progress Lighting for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Friday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Saturday morning, 8 to 930 A.M., at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Saturday, 10 A.M., St. Edmond Church, 21st and Snyder Ave. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Trenton NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 2 S. Gold Drive, Suite D, Hamilton NJ 08691, or an organization of your choice.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
