Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
View Map
PASQUALINA (Vernacchio) CHIARADONNA

PASQUALINA (Vernacchio) CHIARADONNA Notice
CHIARADONNA
PASQUALINA (nee Vernacchio)


CHIARADONNA
PASQUALINA (nee Vernacchio)

October 6, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Luigi. Beloved mother of Maria (Rocco) Cerase, Anna (Bill) Cotellese, Salvatore (Denise) Chiaradonna and Franco (Nancy) Chiaradonna. Nonna of Sublima, Danielle (Dr. Joseph) Badolato, Salvatore, Sandro, Christina, Gabrielle and Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Valentina, Sofia, Joseph and Alessio. Sister of Fedele, Pasquale Vernacchio, Angela Marra and Grazia Aceto. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and THURSDAY 8 A.M. until 9 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST.. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Ent. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, N.J. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 100 N. 20th Street, Phila., PA 19103.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019
