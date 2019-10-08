|
CHIARADONNA
PASQUALINA (nee Vernacchio)
October 6, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Luigi. Beloved mother of Maria (Rocco) Cerase, Anna (Bill) Cotellese, Salvatore (Denise) Chiaradonna and Franco (Nancy) Chiaradonna. Nonna of Sublima, Danielle (Dr. Joseph) Badolato, Salvatore, Sandro, Christina, Gabrielle and Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Valentina, Sofia, Joseph and Alessio. Sister of Fedele, Pasquale Vernacchio, Angela Marra and Grazia Aceto. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and THURSDAY 8 A.M. until 9 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST.. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Ent. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, N.J. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 100 N. 20th Street, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019