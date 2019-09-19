Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Age 66, of Philadelphia PA, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Pat was a Pediatric Nurse at CHOP for 20 years. She is survived by her spouse, James; children: Gayle Zionce (Anthony) and Shane; grandchildren, Rebecca and Nicholas Zionce; twin sister, Pam Smith; siblings: Diane Yaghoobian, Janice Eby (Victor), and Dennis Wholey (Susan); nephews, Anthony and Mark Smith, and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation at 2 P.M. and Funeral Service at 3 P.M., Saturday, September 21st, at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd PA 19004.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019
