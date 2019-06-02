GOETZ

PATRICE M. (Nee O'Brien)

of Fox Chase Philadelphia, On May 31st 2019 at the age of 61. Survived by her loving husband of 39 years Mark S. Goetz. Devoted and loving mother of Mark S. Goetz (Kelley) and Jillian P. Goetz (Clark) and cherished Mimi to Amelia. Beloved daughter of the late Jane (nee Egan) and John O'Brien. Dear sister of Jane Ellen (Glen) Van Ness, Jimmy (Maggie) O'Brien, and John (Sharon) O'Brien. Cherished Aunt Patty to her many nieces and nephews. Patrice will also missed by her longtime companion Champ. Patty will be remembered for the time she spent with her family in Sea Isle City NJ, crabbing along the New Jersey shore. Patty was truly happiest when she was spending time with her children, granddaughter, family, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Patty's Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday June 4th at THE JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME (10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia 19154) from 11AM-2PM, with a service to follow at 2PM; interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patty's honor to the Haddon Heights NJ Autism Program (316 7th Ave, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035) would be greatly appreciated.



Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary