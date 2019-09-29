Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2211 Mainland Rd.
Harleysville, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2211 Mainland Rd.
Harleysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DiNENNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. DiNENNO


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. DiNENNO Notice
DiNENNO
PATRICIA A.


76, of Lansdale, on September 24, 2019.
Beloved wife of Robert E. DiNenno and loving mother of Elizabeth A. DiNenno of Atlanta, GA. Also survived by two sisters, Susan Brown of Phila., and Nancy Freeston (Jack) of Fort Washington; nieces, Megan, Meredith and Sherry; and nephews, Michael and Christopher and great nephews Joaquin and Ishmael. Graduate Nurse, BSN, M.ED. Nurse and Healthcare Coordinator with Norristown Area School District for many years, retiring 2011. Honored with the Pennsylvania Excellence in Nursing Award, 2007.
Longtime, dedicated member of Christ Lutheran Church, Kulpsville. Enjoyed traveling the world with her family, was an avid runner, and was devoted to many charities and social justice causes.
Visitation 10:00 A.M. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Rd., Harleysville. Services 11:00 A.M. Burial in adjacent cemetery.
Contributions to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila., PA 19103.
Arrangements are by THE HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now