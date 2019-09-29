|
DiNENNO
PATRICIA A.
76, of Lansdale, on September 24, 2019.
Beloved wife of Robert E. DiNenno and loving mother of Elizabeth A. DiNenno of Atlanta, GA. Also survived by two sisters, Susan Brown of Phila., and Nancy Freeston (Jack) of Fort Washington; nieces, Megan, Meredith and Sherry; and nephews, Michael and Christopher and great nephews Joaquin and Ishmael. Graduate Nurse, BSN, M.ED. Nurse and Healthcare Coordinator with Norristown Area School District for many years, retiring 2011. Honored with the Pennsylvania Excellence in Nursing Award, 2007.
Longtime, dedicated member of Christ Lutheran Church, Kulpsville. Enjoyed traveling the world with her family, was an avid runner, and was devoted to many charities and social justice causes.
Visitation 10:00 A.M. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Rd., Harleysville. Services 11:00 A.M. Burial in adjacent cemetery.
Contributions to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila., PA 19103.
Arrangements are by THE HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019