|
|
FRANECKI
PATRICIA A. (nee Golderer)
Of Palmyra, NJ went home to the Lord on Thursday, Nov 28, 2019. Pat was 82. Pat is sur-vived by her loving husband Raymond; children the late MaryPat Chrupcala (Chuck), Cathy Smyth (Scott), Diane and Raymond Franecki; her siblings James Golderer, Joseph Golderer, Charles Golderer (late), Jerry Golderer, Kathleen Golderer (late) and Jeannie Keys; her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 6 to 8 P.M. at WEBER FUNERAL HOME and on her birthday, December 4th at WEBER FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. with a Mass of Christin Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave, Riverton, NJ, 08077 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions can be made to or Sacred Heart Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at:
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019