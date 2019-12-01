Home

PATRICIA A. (Golderer) FRANECKI

PATRICIA A. (Golderer) FRANECKI Notice
FRANECKI
PATRICIA A. (nee Golderer)
Of Palmyra, NJ went home to the Lord on Thursday, Nov 28, 2019. Pat was 82. Pat is sur-vived by her loving husband Raymond; children the late MaryPat Chrupcala (Chuck), Cathy Smyth (Scott), Diane and Raymond Franecki; her siblings James Golderer, Joseph Golderer, Charles Golderer (late), Jerry Golderer, Kathleen Golderer (late) and Jeannie Keys; her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 6 to 8 P.M. at WEBER FUNERAL HOME and on her birthday, December 4th at WEBER FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. with a Mass of Christin Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave, Riverton, NJ, 08077 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions can be made to or Sacred Heart Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at:
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
