|
|
GAMPICO
PATRICIA A. "PATTI ANN"
Age 72, of Northeast Philadel-phia passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Downingtown, PA. Patti Ann is preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Sutton (Gampico) and survived by her daughter Amy Tholey (Matthew), 2 grandchildren; Brian and Brigette Schreiner, brother Dr. Matthew Gutowicz (Alice), 2 sisters Dr. Marcia Gutowicz and Lisa Hurrell (Michael). A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 starting at 10 A.M. with a Blessing Service to follow at 11 A.M. at the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA. Interment is private.
For more info please visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019