Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GAMPICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. "PATTI ANN" GAMPICO

Notice Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. "PATTI ANN" GAMPICO Notice
GAMPICO
PATRICIA A. "PATTI ANN"


Age 72, of Northeast Philadel-phia passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Downingtown, PA. Patti Ann is preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Sutton (Gampico) and survived by her daughter Amy Tholey (Matthew), 2 grandchildren; Brian and Brigette Schreiner, brother Dr. Matthew Gutowicz (Alice), 2 sisters Dr. Marcia Gutowicz and Lisa Hurrell (Michael). A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 starting at 10 A.M. with a Blessing Service to follow at 11 A.M. at the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA. Interment is private.
For more info please visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now