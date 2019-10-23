|
|
GARDNER
PATRICIA A. (nee NEE)
Of Blue Bell, PA passed away on October 20, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late George E. Gardner, Jr. She is the beloved mother of Nancy P. Gardner (Burt Isenstein), Mary Pat (Jeff) Sherry, and Suzanne P. Robertson (Chuck). She was the sister of the late Joseph Nee, Marian Mullen, Dorothy Murphy, Catherine Armstrong, Patrick Nee, and Marguerite Kane. Also survived by her 9 grandchildren; Sam (Katy Cooper) and Jonah Isenstein, Meghan Popoleo (Joe), Katie Sherry, Danny Sherry, Alison Deasy Crall (Ryan) and Amanda Deasy, Charles and Amy Robertson and her one great-grandchild Ava Popoleo.
Mrs. Gardner was born on October 5, 1926 in Phila. to Patrick and Matilda (nee Morath) Nee. She is a graduate of Little Flower High School in Phila. Her main avocation was being a wife and mother, at which she excelled. She was employed by the Philadelphia Inquirer for over 20 years in the classified department.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M., both in Annunciation B.V.M. Church 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083. The interment will be private to the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an offering may be made in Mrs. Gardner's name to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143-4993.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019