|
|
HINGLEY
PATRICIA A. (nee Brown)
89, formerly of Phila, PA died August 4, 2019 in Grimesland, N.C. at her home. She was born July 25, 1930 in Phila, PA to James Earl and Helen Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold (Hal) Hingley after 48 years of marriage. She was also pre-ceded in death by two of her 8 children, Margi Schilling (Jack) and Marianne an infant.
She is survived by her remaining children: Dan (Sue); Chris (Pat); Kathi Bury (James); Hank (Heather); Eileen Hingley (partner Jim); Annemarie Puodziunas (Pete her sometimes ninth child). She was blessed with 18 grand-children and 21 great grand-children. She was the second of 7 children and is survived by 4 of her siblings.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday Eve Aug 12th from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION INC., 6711 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh & Knorr Sts) There will be a Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning Aug. 13th at 10:30 A.M. In St Katherine of Siena RC Church (9700 Frankford Ave.), where there will be a viewing at the church from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Burial will be at Resurrection Cem. following the Mass. In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made to Archbishop Ryan H.S., 11201 Academy Road., Phila., PA 19154
www.mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019