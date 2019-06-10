Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA LODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. LODGE

Notice Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. LODGE Notice
LODGE
PATRICIA A.


On June 6, 2019, age 77. Mother of Cristina; Loving Companion of Jim Barbour; stepmother of Kimberly (Matthew) Dougherty; sister of Betty Lyons and also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, 9 A.M., Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now