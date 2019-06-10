|
|
LODGE
PATRICIA A.
On June 6, 2019, age 77. Mother of Cristina; Loving Companion of Jim Barbour; stepmother of Kimberly (Matthew) Dougherty; sister of Betty Lyons and also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, 9 A.M., Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019