|
|
RAUN
PATRICIA A. (nee Apprich)
September 2, 2019, in New Bern NC. Wife of Joseph Raun; mother of Lisa Anderson (Chad) and Aimee Link; grandmother of 5; sister of S. Dorothy Apprich, S.S.J. and the late Sandra Brooks. Formerly of Phila. Cremains will be interred in Holy Sepulchre Cem. Burial private. Relatives and friends invited to gather on Nov. 10th, 1 P.M., St. Joseph Villa Chapel, Flourtown PA, for Memorial Service at 1:45 P.M. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 2, 2019