SR. M. PATRICIA ANN BERGER, IHM
Formerly SR. MARY PHILOMENA, IHM
On September 11, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her brothers Rev. Robert F. Berger, Francis X. (Sue), her sister Kathleen Ferdock (Ronald) and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Pre-deceased by her parents George Francis and Josephine Heiser Berger and nephew Robert Christian Berger. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements By:
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019