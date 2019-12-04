|
|
POLLARD
PATRICIA ANN (nee Root)
Age 87, of Devon, PA passed peacefully on Thurs., Nov. 28, 2019 in Katy, TX. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother to John (Maureen), Melissa (Edward) Mozer and the late Kurt Pollard. Loving sister to Joan (Karl) Klingel-hoeffer and John Root and the late George and Gloria. Cherished "Trishie" to Lindsay, Chris, Jennifer, Kurt, Mark, Melanie, Shannon and Kurt Jr. and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Monicas Church, 63 Main St., Berwyn, PA 19312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. Arr. are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Paoli, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019