Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Monicas Church
63 Main St.
Berwyn, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monicas Church
63 Main St.
Berwyn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA POLLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN (Root) POLLARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANN (Root) POLLARD Notice
POLLARD
PATRICIA ANN (nee Root)


Age 87, of Devon, PA passed peacefully on Thurs., Nov. 28, 2019 in Katy, TX. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother to John (Maureen), Melissa (Edward) Mozer and the late Kurt Pollard. Loving sister to Joan (Karl) Klingel-hoeffer and John Root and the late George and Gloria. Cherished "Trishie" to Lindsay, Chris, Jennifer, Kurt, Mark, Melanie, Shannon and Kurt Jr. and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Monicas Church, 63 Main St., Berwyn, PA 19312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. Arr. are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Paoli, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -