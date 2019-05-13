Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
S. PATRICIA ANN
O'NEILL, SSJ
Formerly S. HUGH PATRICE May 9, 2019, age 73. Daughter of the late Hugh and Mary O'Neill. Also survived by members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
