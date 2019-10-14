|
|
HAYNES
PATRICIA ANNE
(nee Heimack)
on June 7, 2019 of Yardley, PA. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Haynes. Survived by 1 brother and nieces and nephews. A. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, October 18, 2019 in St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, PA at 11 A.M. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 A.M. until time of Mass. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem, PA. Arr.
SHELLY-DINAN FUNERAL HOME, LANSDALE, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 14, 2019