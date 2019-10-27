|
AUGUSTINE
PATRICIA (nee Kirlin)
Age 82, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She is survived by her adoring husband, Andrew J. Augustine III, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Born 1937 in Philadelphia, Patricia was the daughter of the late John Kirlin and the late Clementine Ferretti Kirlin.
Patricia graduated in 1954 from West Catholic Girls High School. She went on to work for the Kennett Consolidated School District where she was a Teacher's Aide at Kennett Middle School.
