Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DiLUCIDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA DiLUCIDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA DiLUCIDO Notice
DiLUCIDO
PATRICIA T.
71 yrs.old, on July 9, 2019. Pat was a Financial Advisor with Boenning and Scattergood, Inc. for 20 yrs.and was a graduate from West Chester University. Daughter of the late Jacqueline and Frank DiLucido. Pat is survived by her uncle Tony DiLucido, her beloved partner Becky Cannon, her wonderful friends the Rickabaugh Family and her best friend Benny the dog. Pat's friends were her family and she cherished each and every one of them. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Services are private.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.

215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now