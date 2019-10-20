Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia DOYLE Notice
DOYLE
PATRICIA A. "PAT"
(nee Sweeney)
October 15, 2019. Survived by beloved husband, Edward P. Doyle Sr.; 11 children, 28 grand-children, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Monday, 7 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday, 9 to 10 A.M., at RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., at St. Dorothy Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Additional information

ruffenachfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now