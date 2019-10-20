|
|
DOYLE
PATRICIA A. "PAT"
(nee Sweeney)
October 15, 2019. Survived by beloved husband, Edward P. Doyle Sr.; 11 children, 28 grand-children, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Monday, 7 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday, 9 to 10 A.M., at RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., at St. Dorothy Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Additional information
ruffenachfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019