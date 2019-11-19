|
|
HOLDEN
PATRICIA E. (nee Handlon)
Age 81, on Nov. 15, 2019 of Wyndmoor. Wife of the late Robert G. Holden. Beloved mother of Robert Jr. (Kathy), Patty Collins (Richard Smith), William (Karen), Eileen DePaul (Frank), and the late David. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Rachel, Christopher, Matthew, Michael, William, Nicole and the late Rachel E. Great grandmother of Liam and William. Sister of James and Joseph Handlon and the late Anna Mae Gallagher and Clement Handlon, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Friday, Nov. 22nd at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org.
(JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019