MEEHAN
PATRICIA E. (nee Burshtin)
79, of Williamstown NJ, former-ly of Phila. PA, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Meehan. Devoted mother of Christina (Chris) Overholt, Trish (Chuck) Jones, Thomas (Meredith) Meehan and Teddy (Rachael) Meehan. Dear sister of Charlotte (late Ed) Brennan. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Casey, Keri, Chase, Carli, Christopher, Tommy-Joe, Samantha, Mary, Teddy, Chloe, Cabrey and the late Michael. Loving great-grand-mother of Mina and Harper.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday, June 26th, from 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Mary's RC Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 A.M. Private Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem PA at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown NJ
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019