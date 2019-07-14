Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
PATRICIA F. (Farley) McGOLDRICK

PATRICIA F. (Farley) McGOLDRICK Notice
McGOLDRICK
PATRICIA F. (nee Farley)
On July 12, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. McGoldrick; devoted mother of Ted McGoldrick (Cindy), Patrice DeMoss (Raymond), Meg Campanini (Joe), Peter (Jennifer), Michael (Betsy), and the late Farley McGoldrick; 10 grand-children, 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 16th, 11 A.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill 19444. Viewing 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Church. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019
