McGOLDRICK
PATRICIA F. (nee Farley)
On July 12, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. McGoldrick; devoted mother of Ted McGoldrick (Cindy), Patrice DeMoss (Raymond), Meg Campanini (Joe), Peter (Jennifer), Michael (Betsy), and the late Farley McGoldrick; 10 grand-children, 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 16th, 11 A.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill 19444. Viewing 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Church. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church.
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019