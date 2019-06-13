Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
PATRICIA (Millar) HALL

Of Ardmore, PA died on June 11th, 2019. Wife of the late Harry Kent Hall and devoted mother of David W. Hall and Harry Kent Hall (Janice); also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her Memorial Service will be held on Mon. June 17th. at 11 A.M. in Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA, where you may call after 10 A.M. Int. will follow in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above mentioned Church.

Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019
