PATRICIA (Clark) IADONISI

PATRICIA (Clark) IADONISI
IADONISI
PATRICIA (Clark)


71, Warminster, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday , July 30 2019. Born in Kennsington, PA May 11 1948. Preceded in death by her parents Willliam and June Clark. Pat was survived by her loving husband of 51 years Umberto; 3 children, Giovanni Iadonisi (Wendy), Ines Ptasinski (Michael), Tonya Bernacki (Mark); 7 grandchildren, Gianna, Giovanni, Makayla, Markus, Nicolette, Jocelyn, Sammy; 3 siblings, Kathleen Klack (Edward), Lorraine Powell (Joseph), William Clark (Kathleen) and many loving nieces and nephews. Pat enjoyed spending her summers on the beaches of Wildwood. Pat retired from Microcom after 25+ years of employment.
All Services will be private.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
