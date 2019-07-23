Home

Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
PATRICIA MASTERS
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Paoli Presbyterian Church
225 South Valley Rd.
Paoli, PA
PATRICIA JANE KLUMPP "PAT" MASTERS


1933 - 2019
PATRICIA JANE KLUMPP "PAT" MASTERS Notice
MASTERS
PATRICIA "PAT'" JANE KLUMPP


Age 85, resident of Dunwoody Village, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019. She was born to the late Elizabeth Furst Klumpp and Joseph Jacob Klumpp on July 23, 1933 in Phila, PA. Pat married the late Francis "Bob" Robert Masters, Jr. in 1955. They lived primarily in the Phila. area for 58 years.
Pat is also survived by her 3 devoted daughters, Patricia (Tom) Schoelkopf of Phila., PA, Mary (Donald, MD) Opila of Scottsdale, AZ and Christina (Roger) Jones of Wyndmoor, PA. She also leaves 6 grandchildren: Dr. Alexander Chase Schoelkopf; Christopher Edward, Andrew Robert and Ryan Edgar Opila; and Livingston Eric and Courtney Bolling Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Scott of Wynnewood, PA and her brother, Joseph Jacob Klumpp, Jr. of Chester Springs, PA.
A Celebration and Thanksgiving of her life service will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:30 A.M., followed by a luncheon reception. Both will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South Valley Rd. Paoli, PA 19301. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paoli Presbyterian Church, Paoli, PA, and Paoli Memorial Hospital, Paoli, PA.

