Neeld Family Funeral Care
8500 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
(267) 567-0871
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter’s Church in the Great Valley
2675 St. Peter’s Road
Malvern, PA
View Map
PATRICIA K. ROWLAND

PATRICIA K. ROWLAND Notice
ROWLAND
PATRICIA K.
On Thursday, February 28, 2019 passed away at home at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Theodore, son David and wife Heather, daughter Elizabeth and husband Dave, grandchildren Rachel Dwyer, Alexandra and Robert Rowland. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Historic Church at Saint Peter's Church in the Great Valley located at 2675 St. Peter's Road Malvern, PA 19355. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society online or sent to 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

www.FamilyFuneralCare.net

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019
