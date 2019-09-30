Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saint Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA KOZLOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (McTamney) KOZLOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA (McTamney) KOZLOWSKI Notice
KOZLOWSKI
ALVINA PATRICIA "Patsy"
(nee McTamney)
died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund "Koz", Patsy is survived by her adoring children: Patrice Ede (Nevil), Chris, Victoria McMillan (Dan), and her favorite Greg (Patty). She is also survived by her 11 dear grandchildren: Kendall, Chandler, Peyton, Mackenzie, Blake, Cole, Alexandra, Madison, Ryan, Brandon, and Tyler. Patsy's family will receive friends on Friday from 10 A.M. until her Memorial Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19124. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org or the Transverse Myelitis Assoc.

www.myelitis.org/donate
www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.