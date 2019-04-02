Home

87, passed March 28, 2019. Born April 11, 1931 in Germantown to the late Lawrence A. and Teresa (DiAmico) Lane. Wife of the late Robert E. Beaver Sr. Predeceased by sons Ross and Robert Beaver Jr. Survived by son Randy (Donna); grand-children Michelle (Darren) and Rocky (Michele); and 4 great grandchildren. All are invited to a visitation on Sat. April 6th from 10-11 A.M. and a Service at 11 A.M., both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Mem. Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
