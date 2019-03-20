|
|
LUVIANO
PATRICIA L. (nee Horton)
Of Vero Beach FL, on March 18, 2019. Born May 2, 1926 to the late George W. Horton, III and Jesse L. Horton, she is the wife of the late John J. Luviano. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, George W. Horton, IV, William J. Horton; her son, Jared H. Luviano and grand-sons, Caleb Barnes and Kevin Carey. Loving mother of John J., Jr. (Phyllis), Dona L. Brookerson (David), Sara P. Carey (Chris) and Mary E. Barnes (Gregory). She is also survived by her brother, Robert B. Horton; daughter-in-law, Cindy Luviano; 15 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11 A.M., at St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, where the family will receive guests from 10 A.M. until Mass time. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to ARC Indian River County, 1375 16th Ave., Vero Beach FL 32960 or to Humane Society Vero Beach and Indian River County, 6230 77 St., Vero Beach FL 32967, would be appreciated by the family. Arr.
FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME Abington, PA
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019