RODGERS

PATRICIA L. "PAT"

Age 86, formerly of Cape May, Swarthmore and Philadelphia, passed away on Thurs., July 4th, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital.

Pat was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish and was a proud graduate of West Catholic High School. She was also very proud of her time as President of the Women's Auxiliary at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital (now Cape Regional Medical Center).

Pat enjoyed a very full life. Her family and close friends will long-remember her as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and this was Pat's greatest wish in her passing.

She is predeceased by her husband George; son Mark; and brother, John Bernhardt.

Pat is survived by her children, Michael (Monica Pena), Katherine Mattleman (late Joel), G. Gregory, David, Laura Fisher (late Michael) and Suzanne DiBrino (Robert) as well as 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Francis Bernhardt (late Sally), and her sister Julia Tingle (Hank).

A Memorial Mass in Pat's memory will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 A.M. in St. Agnes RC Church, 501 Cape Avenue, Cape May Point, NJ where friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or a in memory of Patricia. Donations can be made through Donation Processing, , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019