|
|
PETERSON
PATRICIA LENNIG "Patter"
June 4, 2019, 77. Loving mother to Charles M Peterson, Ted L Peterson, and Nicholas H Peterson. She will also be missed by her three grandsons and four granddaughters. A private Memorial Service will be scheduled for Saturday June 29th followed by a reception at the Hill at Whitemarsh in Lafayette Hill, PA starting at 2 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Awbury Arboretum, One Awbury Road Philadelphia PA 19138-1505 or www.awbury.org/give.
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019