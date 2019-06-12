Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA LENNIG "Patter" PETERSON

Notice Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA LENNIG "Patter" PETERSON Notice
PETERSON
PATRICIA LENNIG "Patter"
June 4, 2019, 77. Loving mother to Charles M Peterson, Ted L Peterson, and Nicholas H Peterson. She will also be missed by her three grandsons and four granddaughters. A private Memorial Service will be scheduled for Saturday June 29th followed by a reception at the Hill at Whitemarsh in Lafayette Hill, PA starting at 2 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Awbury Arboretum, One Awbury Road Philadelphia PA 19138-1505 or www.awbury.org/give.


logo

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.