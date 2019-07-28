|
FITZGERALD
PATRICIA M. (nee Maguire)
Age 85, of Medford, NJ, retired librarian at Medford public schools. Died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 26, at Medford Leas retirement community. She was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Camden, NJ. She was a 1952 graduate of Camden Catholic High School and graduated from Rutgers University, Camden, with a degree in chemistry. She received her master's from Glassboro State University. Patricia worked as a chemist at Smith Kline & French in Philadelphia and then spent three decades as a librarian at Haines elementary and Memorial middle schools in Medford where she displayed a lifelong commitment to improv-ing literacy for children. She was a volunteer at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, a founding member of the Oakwood Ladies Bridge Club, and a longtime summer resi-dent of Brigantine, NJ. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Fitzgerald, her daughter Deborah Correll (Frank), her son Patrick Fitzgerald (Wendy), and grand-children Elizabeth and Jack Correll and Clare Fitzgerald. She was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Wissman (Herman) and is survived by her sister Margaret (Peggy) Groce (Al) of New York City. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass Thursday at 11 A.M. at St Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Pine-lands Library in Medford. 39 Allen Avenue, Medford, NJ 08055, (609-654-6113) are welcomed.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019