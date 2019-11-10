|
GALLAGHER
PATRICIA M. (nee McMonagle)
Passed peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019 at age 91. Loving wife of the late Thomas F., Sr. for 65 years. Beloved Mother of the late Thomas F., Jr., Mark (Eileen), Stephen (Jeanie), Barbara (Ray) Dabitz and Brian (Lori). Devoted Nana to eight grand-children and four great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 9 A.M. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to -online at stjude.org or via mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019