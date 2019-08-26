|
|
HABERMAN
PATRICIA M. (nee McLaughlin)
age 61, unexpectedly August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a Program Analyst with the U.S. Navy for 42 years. Loving wife of the late James. She is survived by sisters-in-law Mary McLaughlin, Joanne Leyh (Tom), Marcia Haberman; brothers-in-law Thomas and Donald Haberman, and many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday morning, 8:30-9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in her memory to the would be appreciated
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019