Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
PATRICIA HABERMAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HABERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. (McLaughlin) HABERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. (McLaughlin) HABERMAN Notice
HABERMAN
PATRICIA M. (nee McLaughlin)
age 61, unexpectedly August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a Program Analyst with the U.S. Navy for 42 years. Loving wife of the late James. She is survived by sisters-in-law Mary McLaughlin, Joanne Leyh (Tom), Marcia Haberman; brothers-in-law Thomas and Donald Haberman, and many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday morning, 8:30-9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in her memory to the would be appreciated

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now