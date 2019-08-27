|
HULL
PATRICIA M.
Age 84, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on August 23, 2019. Patrica was born to the late Willam T. Donahue and Mary C. Bradby (nee Schmidt) and was the loving wife to the late Raymond E. Hull. Patrica was the beloved mother to Raymond A Hull (Nancy), Susan A Hull (Neil), and the late Gregory M. Hull. Adoring grandmother to Michael C. Esposito and loving sister to Thomas J., Daniel J., the late William T. Donahue and the late Veronica Scott. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Hull as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass on Friday, 10:30 A.M., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Contributions in her name may be made to The Philadelphia Orchestra, 1 S. Broad Street, Floor 14, Philadelphia, PA 19107, www.philorch.org
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019