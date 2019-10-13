|
KENNEDY
Patricia M. (nee Matsinger)
Of Springfield, PA, formerly of M.B.S Parish, Phila., passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 79. Former teacher and graduate of Immaculata College. Beloved wife of the late John P. Kennedy. Loving mother of John (Amy), Jennifer (Joseph) Kissinger, Joseph, Patti Anne (Joseph) Lewis, Chad (Jessica), Gregory (Kristy) Kennedy. Also survived by 12 grand-children. Sister of Sr. Marie Claire, IHM. Sister-in-law of Thomas (Evelyn) and Gerald (Sally). Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Kevin's Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 where friends may call 9:30-11:15 AM at the Church. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions made to Camilla Hall, 1145 King Rd, PO Box 100, Immaculata, PA 19345.
