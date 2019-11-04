Home

SR. M. PATRICIA MARGARET KRAGE IHM

SR. M. PATRICIA MARGARET KRAGE, IHM
Formally Sr. Regina Patrice, IHM on November 1, 2019. In addition to her IHM Commun-ity, she is survived by her brothers George and Michael and loving nieces. Predeceased by her parents Steven Krage and Margaret Walsh Reed, and her sister-in-law Susan Reed (George). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Wednesday, November 9, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; fol-lowed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By: DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181;

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019
