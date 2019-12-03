Home

83, of Downingtown, passed away November 29, 2019. The daughter of the late John Cleary and Rita Cavanaugh, Patricia was the wife of Robert E. Fleming, Sr. of 59 years. Patricia is survived by her children, Kathleen Beck (Joseph), Robert Jr., Matthew (Valerie); grandchildren Laura Streng (Matthew), Brian Beck, Jordyn, Sean, Madilyn, Quinn, Bailey, Sloane, Leighton Fleming, siblings,Thomas, Charles and Michael Cleary. Sister in law to James and Nancy Fleming. Predeceased by siblings Ronni Boyle and Jack Cleary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Saint Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. A Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Inter-ment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 West Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
