|
|
McDEVITT
PATRICIA "TRISH"
Age 58, suddenly on Nov. 1, 2019 of Pitman, NJ, formerly of Phila. Mother of Mary Rose McDevitt of Pitman; sister of Joanne Foga; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tues. Nov. 12 @ 11 A.M. at St. Francis De Sales Church, 4625 Spring-field Ave., Phila., PA 19143. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to The Cooper Univ. Hospitals, Trauma Center Nursing, 1 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103 would be appreciated. Int. pvt.
STUARD FUNERAL HOME Family owned since 1822
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019