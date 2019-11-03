Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
4625 Spring-field Ave
Philadelphia, PA
PATRICIA "TRISH" McDEVITT

PATRICIA "TRISH" McDEVITT
McDEVITT
PATRICIA "TRISH"


Age 58, suddenly on Nov. 1, 2019 of Pitman, NJ, formerly of Phila. Mother of Mary Rose McDevitt of Pitman; sister of Joanne Foga; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tues. Nov. 12 @ 11 A.M. at St. Francis De Sales Church, 4625 Spring-field Ave., Phila., PA 19143. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to The Cooper Univ. Hospitals, Trauma Center Nursing, 1 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103 would be appreciated. Int. pvt.

STUARD FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019
